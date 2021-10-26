STAG Industrial refinances credit facility, unsecured term loan and reprices unsecured debt
Oct. 26, 2021 4:21 PM ETSTAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) refinanced its $750M senior unsecured revolving credit facility, refinanced a $150M unsecured term loan scheduled to mature in 2022, and improved pricing on $675M of unsecured debt.
- The refinanced revolving credit facility matures on Oct.24, 2025 with two six-month extension options.
- The company also refinanced a $150M unsecured term loan that was set to mature in March 2022.
- It also improved pricing on its $175M unsecured term loan E, $200M unsecured term loan F, and $300M unsecured term loan G.
- "This transaction resulted in improved pricing while extending our weighted average debt maturities," president & CFO Bill Crooker commented.