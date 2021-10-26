Enable Midstream declares $0.1653 dividend

Oct. 26, 2021 4:55 PM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Enable Midstream (NYSE:ENBL) declares $0.1653/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
  • Forward yield 7.84%
  • Payable Nov. 17; for shareholders of record Nov. 8; ex-div Nov. 5.
  • Enable also announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.5403 per unit on all Series A Preferred Units for the quarterended Sept. 30, 2021. The quarterly cash distribution of $0.5403 on all Series A Preferred Units outstanding will be paid Nov. 12, 2021, to unitholders of record at the close of business Oct. 26, 2021.
  • See ENBL Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
