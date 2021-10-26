Ambarella agrees to acquire Oculii; terms undisclosed
Oct. 26, 2021 4:38 PM ETAmbarella, Inc. (AMBA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) has agreed to acquire Ohio-based Oculii.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction has been approved by the boards of directors at both companies, and is expected to close during Ambarella's Q4 FY2022 (ending January 31, 2022).
- Oculii is developing high resolution imaging radars to enable the next generation of autonomous systems. Its adaptive AI software algorithms are designed to enable radar perception using current production radar chips to achieve significantly higher (up to 100X) resolution, longer range and greater accuracy. The software can be deployed on Ambarella's existing CVflow SoCs, operating in conjunction with leading radar RF solutions to increase safety and reliability.
- The deal expands Ambarella’s addressable market into radar perception and fusion with its existing edge AI CV perception SoCs for automotive and other IoT endpoint applications, including mobile robotics and security. The combination of Oculii’s radar software stack with Ambarella’s camera technology will provide an all-weather, low-cost and scalable perception solution, enabling higher levels of autonomy for automotive tier 1s and OEMs globally.