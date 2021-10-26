Sunnova rises 5% amid team up with ChargePoint for EV charging solutions
Oct. 26, 2021 4:40 PM ETSunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) partnered with ChargePoint Inc. to offer Sunnova customers EV charging solutions.
- "By bundling a solar system and an EV charger in a single purchase, Sunnova is allowing customers to properly size and install the right energy solution for all their needs,” said Michael Grasso, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Growth Officer at Sunnova.
- “And with ChargePoint software embedded in their personal Sunnova portal, customers will benefit from car charging optimized for their Sunnova home energy ecosystem,” added Grasso.
- NOVA +5.16% after hours to $41.19