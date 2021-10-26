Simon Property amends and extends $3.5B revolving credit facility

Oct. 26, 2021 4:41 PM ETSimon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)REITBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

  • Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) amended and extended its $3.5B senior unsecured multi-currency revolving credit facility.
  • The newly refinanced facility will initially mature on Jan. 31, 2026 and can be extended for an additional year at the company's option.
  • With this amendment, Simon is leading the corporate real estate loan market's transition away from LIBOR by indexing its revolving credit facilities to SOFR.
  • Based on the company's current credit ratings, the interest rate on the new revolver for U.S. Dollar borrowings is SOFR plus 72.5 basis points.
  • "The newly refinanced credit facility enhances our already strong financial flexibility, and when combined with our existing $4B revolver, provides us with $7.5B of total revolving credit capacity," Chairman, CEO & President David Simon commented.
