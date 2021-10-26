Hawaiian Holdings falls as airliner expects lower revenue in Q4
Oct. 26, 2021 Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA)
- Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) shares drop 1.02% after the company guides revenue below consensus, despite achieving positive adjusted EBITDA for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
- The airliner posted Q3 earnings and revenue above consensus. Revenue remains 33% below 2019 levels, along with 21% lower capacity.
- Q4 2021 Guidance: Hawaiian Holdings expects revenue down 32-37% compared to 2019 vs consensus of revenue down 17.5%. Lower advance bookings due to seasonal factors and the Delta variant point to a decline in Q4 revenue when compared to Q3, while operating expenses, driven by costs related to capacity readiness, are expected to be higher. Hawaiian expects international conditions to improve in the back-half of December for the holiday season amid the resumption of its flights to Australia.
