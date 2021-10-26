Essex Property Trust boosts full year guidance on improving net effective rent growth

  • Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Q3 results reflect improving net effective rent growth, in addition to a strong recovery in fundamentals, which "has led us to increase our guidance for the third time this year," said President and CEO Michael Schall.
  • Same-property revenues of $325.2M in Q3 increases 2.7% from the same period a year ago, due to declining concessions.
  • Q3 net operating income of $245.3M declines from $256.1M in Q3 2020.
  • Q3 funds from operations of $3.12 is in-line with the consensus estimate.
  • Sees full year core FFO midpoint at $12.44 vs. $12.33 in the prior view.
  • Expects same-property revenues to improve slightly to -1.2%, compared with prior guidance of -1.4%.
  • Anticipates NOI to reach -2.7% from its prior target of -3.0%.
  • "We remain cautiously optimistic that the West Coast is still in the early stages of the recovery with office re-openings and associated economic growth representing an additional catalyst for continuous rental demand," Schall said.
  • Conference call on Oct. 27 at 11:00 a.m. ET.
