QuantumScape updates on major OEM partnership as part of earnings release
Oct. 26, 2021 5:02 PM ETQuantumScape Corporation (QS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) trades lower in early reaction to the company's Q3 update.
- QS management says it believes that the addition of another global automotive OEM alongside the existing partnership with Volkswagen has major commercial implications. The automotive OEM has already tested QS cells in their labs. It is also noted that the agreement calls for them to work with QS to evaluate batteries for inclusion into pre-series prototype vehicles and, ultimately, for series production vehicles.
- "To that end, they have agreed to purchase 10 megawatt-hours of batteries from our pre-pilot line, QS-0, contingent on achieving technical milestones that are in-line with our pre-existing technical development roadmap," updates the company.
- The read-through is that the potential near-term economic value of the pre-pilot test cells is in the high single-digit millions, but if QS can deliver on the technical milestones the deal is seen as having an even bigger long-term opportunity.
- On the balance sheet, QS ended Q3 with over $1.5B in liquidity, including $39M of proceeds from warrants exercised during the quarter. As of September 30, all warrants assumed in connection with the business combination have been exercised or redeemed and none remain outstanding. Guidance for 2021 is that cash operating expenses (opex less depreciation and stock-based compensation) will be between $130M and $160M.
- Shares of QuantumScape (QS) are down 6.83% AH to $23.88 following the earnings update.