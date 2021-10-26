Hudson Pacific Properties FFO beats by $0.02, beats on revenue
Oct. 26, 2021 5:03 PM ETHudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP): Q3 FFO of $0.50 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $227.63M (+16.0% Y/Y) beats by $11.08M.
- Press Release
- Same-store office and studio cash NOI increased 10.8% and 45.5%, respectively.
- GAAP and cash rent growth of 8.3% and 5.1%, respectively.
- Stabilized and in-service office portfolios 92.1% and 91.2% leased, respectively
- Remaining 2021 office lease expirations just 1.9% of Company's Share of ABR.
- Narrowed Full-Year and Provided Q4 2021 FFO Guidance$1.95 to $1.99 per diluted share for full-year $0.48 to $0.50 per diluted share for Q4.