Hudson Pacific Properties FFO beats by $0.02, beats on revenue

Oct. 26, 2021 5:03 PM ETHudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP): Q3 FFO of $0.50 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $227.63M (+16.0% Y/Y) beats by $11.08M.
  • Press Release
  • Same-store office and studio cash NOI increased 10.8% and 45.5%, respectively.
  • GAAP and cash rent growth of 8.3% and 5.1%, respectively.
  • Stabilized and in-service office portfolios 92.1% and 91.2% leased, respectively
  • Remaining 2021 office lease expirations just 1.9% of Company's Share of ABR.
  • Narrowed Full-Year and Provided Q4 2021 FFO Guidance$1.95 to $1.99 per diluted share for full-year $0.48 to $0.50 per diluted share for Q4.
