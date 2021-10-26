ACCO Brands falls after earnings miss, provides full-year guidance in-line with consensus
Oct. 26, 2021
- ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) shares fall 1.79% after the company reports net sales of $526.7M (+18.6%), misses by $4.8M, and adjusted EPS of $0.33, misses by $0.01.
- "We are managing inflation and the supply chain disruptions well, and expanded our gross margin in the quarter. We remain confident in our strategy and believe that we will deliver record sales and strong profit performance in 2021," said CEO Boris Elisman.
- Gross margin rose 120 bps compared to last year as a result of higher volume and cost savings, offset by higher logistics and commodity costs, which were not fully offset by price increases.
- Higher tax rates had a -$0.03 impact on adjusted EPS for the quarter and the Swingline owner is raising its forecasted adjusted effective tax rate for 2021 to 31 percent from 29 percent to reflect increased GILTI taxes.
- FY 2021 Outlook: Sales are expected to be in a range of $2.0B to $2.04B vs consensus of $2.03B. EPS are expected to be in a range of $1.30 to $1.40 vs consensus of $1.38.
- The company increases its quarterly dividend by $0.01 to $0.075 per share.
