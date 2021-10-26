Teradyne EPS beats by $0.16, beats on revenue
Oct. 26, 2021 5:07 PM ETTeradyne, Inc. (TER)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.59 beats by $0.16; GAAP EPS of $1.41 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $951M (+16.1% Y/Y) beats by $18.13M.
- Shares +3% AH.
- Press Release
- GAAP Gross Margin 60% in Q3’21, up from 56% in Q3’20 and 59% in Q3’19.
- Test revenue grew 14% from Q3’20 and 67% from Q3’19 on Semiconductor Test and Wireless Test strength.
- Guidance for the Q4 2021 is revenue of $820 million to $900 million (vs. consensus $836.43M); with GAAP net income of $1.08 to $1.33 per diluted share and non-GAAP net income of $1.14 to $1.40 per diluted share (vs. consensus $1.16)