Horizon Technology Finance declares $0.10 monthly dividend and $0.05 special dividend
Oct. 26, 2021 5:44 PM ETHorizon Technology Finance (HRZN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA8 Comments
- Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) declares $0.10/share monthly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 6.98%
- Payable Jan. 14; for shareholders of record Dec. 17; ex-div Dec. 16.
- Payable Feb. 16; for shareholders of record Jan. 19; ex-div Jan. 18.
- Payable March 16; for shareholders of record Feb. 18; ex-div Feb. 18.
- Also, the company declared a special dividend of $0.05 - Payable Dec. 15; for shareholders of record Nov. 18; ex-div Nov. 17.