  • U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren, Angus King, and Ron Wyden issue an updated proposal that's intended to prevent the U.S.'s largest corporations from paying no federal taxes.
  • The Corporate Profits Minimum Tax would ensure that companies reporting more than $1B in profits to shareholders would pay at least a 15% tax rate on those profits.
  • "The Corporate Profits Minimum Tax would end corporate double dealing and ensure companies pay something in taxes when they report billions in profits to their shareholders," Senator Warren said.
  • They're including the proposal as a way to partly pay for President Biden's Build Back Better plan.
  • The proposal would apply to ~200 companies that report more than $1B in profits and would preserve the value of business credits — including R&D, clean energy, and housing tax credits — and provide some flexibility for companies to carry forward losses, utilize foreign tax credits, and claim a minimum tax credit against regular tax in future years.
  • It's expected to raise hundreds of billions in revenue over 10 years, according to Warren's press release.
