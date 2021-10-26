Democrats propose 15% minimum corporate tax as infrastructure talks drag on
Oct. 26, 2021 5:31 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor18 Comments
- U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren, Angus King, and Ron Wyden issue an updated proposal that's intended to prevent the U.S.'s largest corporations from paying no federal taxes.
- The Corporate Profits Minimum Tax would ensure that companies reporting more than $1B in profits to shareholders would pay at least a 15% tax rate on those profits.
- "The Corporate Profits Minimum Tax would end corporate double dealing and ensure companies pay something in taxes when they report billions in profits to their shareholders," Senator Warren said.
- They're including the proposal as a way to partly pay for President Biden's Build Back Better plan.
- The proposal would apply to ~200 companies that report more than $1B in profits and would preserve the value of business credits — including R&D, clean energy, and housing tax credits — and provide some flexibility for companies to carry forward losses, utilize foreign tax credits, and claim a minimum tax credit against regular tax in future years.
- It's expected to raise hundreds of billions in revenue over 10 years, according to Warren's press release.
- Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to click here to join the separate political discussion.