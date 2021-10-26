Navidea Biopharmaceuticals CEO-CFO Jed Latkin resigns

  • Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) announced the resignation of Jed Latkin as CEO, CFO, COO and as a board member, effective Oct. 24.
  • Latkin and the company are discussing the terms of a severance agreement pursuant to his employment contract.
  • An Office of the CEO including three members of the board has been established to lead the company on an interim basis while the next CEO is identified with the assistance of an executive search firm.
  • The Office of the CEO consists of three board members, including the Chairman, Vice Chairman and Thomas Farb, and the Company’s Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Michael Rosol, and the Company’s Vice President of Finance and Administration, Erika Eves.
  • NAVB -1.79% at $1.65 after-hours
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.