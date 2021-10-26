Navidea Biopharmaceuticals CEO-CFO Jed Latkin resigns
Oct. 26, 2021 5:32 PM ETNavidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NAVB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) announced the resignation of Jed Latkin as CEO, CFO, COO and as a board member, effective Oct. 24.
- Latkin and the company are discussing the terms of a severance agreement pursuant to his employment contract.
- An Office of the CEO including three members of the board has been established to lead the company on an interim basis while the next CEO is identified with the assistance of an executive search firm.
- The Office of the CEO consists of three board members, including the Chairman, Vice Chairman and Thomas Farb, and the Company’s Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Michael Rosol, and the Company’s Vice President of Finance and Administration, Erika Eves.
- NAVB -1.79% at $1.65 after-hours