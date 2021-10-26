Navidea Biopharmaceuticals CEO Jed Latkin resigns
Oct. 26, 2021 5:34 PM ETNavidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NAVB)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) CEO Jed Latkin has resigned, effective Oct. 24.
- The company and Latkin are discussing terms of a severance agreement.
- Latkin also served as CFO and COO, as well as a member of the board.
- No reason was given for Latkin's departure.
- Until a permanent CEO replacement is found, the company will be lead by an Office of the CEO composed of three board members.
- In its Q2 2021 earnings call in August, Navidea EPS was in-line but revenue missed.