Navidea Biopharmaceuticals CEO Jed Latkin resigns

Oct. 26, 2021 5:34 PM ETNavidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NAVB)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Businessman sending and showing resignation letter to employer boss. Quiting a job, businessman fired or leave a job concpet.

Charnchai/iStock via Getty Images

  • Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) CEO Jed Latkin has resigned, effective Oct. 24.
  • The company and Latkin are discussing terms of a severance agreement.
  • Latkin also served as CFO and COO, as well as a member of the board.
  • No reason was given for Latkin's departure.
  • Until a permanent CEO replacement is found, the company will be lead by an Office of the CEO composed of three board members.
  • In its Q2 2021 earnings call in August, Navidea EPS was in-line but revenue missed.
