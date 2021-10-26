Hot Stocks: Fintechs fall; RDBX rallies; PINS breakup blues; LMT disappoints; NVDA hits high

  • The U.S. equity market as a whole may have only squeaked out thin gains on Tuesday but that didn't prevent Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) from scoring a major advance in its second day as a public company. The recent SPAC expanded its value by a third during a roller-coaster session.
  • Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) also broke out of Tuesday's lackluster trading, rallying to a fresh 52-week high. The prospects of increased spending from Facebook pointed to a deep-pocketed customer for NVDA's graphics chips.
  • Looking at some of the day's biggest decliners, high-flying fintech stocks gave back some of their recent gains during the session. An analyst's downgrade prompted profit-taking in Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST), which carried over to names like Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA).
  • Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) also staged a major retreat on Tuesday. Shares posted a double-digit percentage decline on weak revenue and a reduced forecast.
  • Meanwhile, Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has continued its post-breakup depression, extending losses suffered after Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) called off its pursuit of the company. PINS slipped to a new 52-week low.

Sector In Focus

  • Upstart (UPST) led a decline in a handful of fintech names that have seen significant gains lately, as a downgrade from Jefferies sparked a bout of profit-taking.
  • UPST dropped 9% on the session to close at $327.08. The stock had rallied to a 52-week high of $401.49 earlier this month but has lost ground over the past couple of weeks.
  • Tuesday's retreat took the stock to its lowest level in two weeks. Even with the recent decline, UPST remains up more than 640% so far in 2021.
  • Jefferies inspired Tuesday's selling by lowering its rating on UPST to Hold from Buy, citing valuation concerns after the previous gains.
  • "We believe the current share value reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years," analyst John Hecht opined.
  • UPST's decline carried over to other recent high-fliers in the fintech space. Affirm Holdings (AFRM) dropped 5%, coming off a closing high recorded the previous day.
  • Shopify (SHOP) dropped more than 4%, while Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) slipped more than 3%.
  • These declines weighed on the overall fintech sector. The Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) declined 3% on the session, coming further off a multi-month high set a couple of weeks ago.

Standout Gainer

  • Redbox (RDBX) recorded another winning session in its second day as a public company, ending Tuesday higher by 33%. This took the stock to a close of $15.84.
  • RDBX joined the Wall Street community via a SPAC deal that took effect on Monday. Shares jumped in that initial session and extended their gains with Tuesday's rally.
  • Shares are now up about 65% from Friday's pre-SPAC closing price of $9.62.
  • RDBX popped early in Tuesday's session, initially recording a triple-digit advance that took the stock to a high of $27.22. The gains moderated from there, but shares still advanced $3.94 on the day.

Standout Loser

  • Lockheed Martin (LMT) tumbled on Tuesday following an earnings release that showed a massive revenue miss and included reduced guidance for next year. Shares dropped nearly 12% on the news.
  • The defense, aerospace and information security technology firm announced quarterly revenue of just over $16B, a decline of 3% from last year and more than $1B below the amount predicted by market analysts.
  • In addition, LMT also gave a gloomy forecast for 2022, saying it now projects a top-line figure of about $66B. This compares to the current consensus of just under $70.5B.
  • The company said the updated forecast comes as a result of a revised five-year business plan, which takes into account "recent external and programmatic events."
  • LMT closed Tuesday's trading at $331.91, a decline of $44.55 on the day. The slide reversed gains posted over the previous month.
  • Shares had climbed steadily since late September when the stock had hit its lowest level since late February.
  • With Tuesday's slide, LMT returned to that eight-month low.

Notable New High

  • Facebook might still be fighting a perception problem, as well as weaker-than-expected revenues as a result of Apple's privacy updates. But the social media giant's recent earnings report contained some good news, at least for Nvidia (NVDA).
  • NVDA jumped nearly 7% on Tuesday as the company was identified as a beneficiary of a FB spending spree.
  • FB disclosed plans to boost its capital spending next year, which analysts believe will require heavy purchasing of graphics chips made by NVDA.
  • NVDA advanced $15.51 on Tuesday to close at $247.17. The stock also recorded an intraday 52-week high of $252.59 earlier in the session.
  • Shares have generally trended higher throughout 2021, rising from a 52-week low of $115.66 in March. NVDA has risen about 88% since the end of 2020.

Notable New Low

  • Getting dumped is hard. With a potential merger bid from Paypal (PYPL) falling through, Pinterest (PINS) has lost ground over the last few days.
  • It added to this weakness on Tuesday, falling another nearly 6% and setting a fresh 52-week low.
  • PINS popped last week after Bloomberg reported that PYPL was interested in a potential merger. The advance allowed shares to reach their highest level since July.
  • However, this advance was short-lived. On Monday, PYPL revealed that it was not pursuing an acquisition. PINS sold off on the news.
  • The slide continued on Tuesday, as PINS dropped another $2.79 to close at $47.89. This marked its fourth consecutive day of losses, with the stock setting an intraday 52-week low of $47.51.
