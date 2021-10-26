Boston Properties Q3 beat reflects leasing, hotel revenue growth

Oct. 26, 2021 6:01 PM ETBoston Properties, Inc. (BXP)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) expects funds from operations per share of $6.50 to $6.52 in full year 2021, reaching as high as $7.45 in 2022, according to its earnings report.
  • Q3 leasing of $692.3M increases from $666.7M in the same period a year ago; hotel revenue of $5.2M surges from just $90K.
  • Q3 FFO of $1.73 beats the consensus estimate of $1.70, and beats the revenue estimate by $21.1M to $730.1M. FFO is $0.04 greater than the mid-point of the company's Q3 guidance, primarily due to better-than-expected results from the in-service portfolio and improved parking revenue.
  • Parking revenue of $23.5M in Q3 increases from $16.33M in the same period last year.
  • Q3 construction in progress of $1.1B, compared with $868.8M in Q3 of last year.
  • Shares of BXP edge slightly higher by 0.02%.
  • Conference call on Oct. 27 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Earlier, Boston Properties FFO beats by $0.03, beats on revenue.
