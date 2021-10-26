Raytheon stops 787 shipments, as Boeing's Dreamliner pain spreads to suppliers

Boeing 787 Dreamliner

nycshooter/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Boeing (NYSE:BA) closed -1.5% in today's trading after Raytheon (NYSE:RTX) said it had paused shipments for the 787 Dreamliner, as the planemaker's problems create difficulties for suppliers who expect production of the widebody jets to remain low into next year.
  • "We are not shipping anything today on 787," Raytheon CEO Greg Hayes said on today's earnings conference call, according to the Wall Street Journal.
  • The company supplies ~$10M in parts and equipment, such as cockpit systems, for each of the jets.
  • Earlier this week, Albany International (NYSE:AIN), which specializes in composite materials, cited low 787 production in forecasting just ~$10M in revenues from the program this year compared with $50M in 2019.
  • Boeing is increasingly expected to resume 787 deliveries early next year, later than previously anticipated, WSJ reports.
  • Boeing earlier this year said it was temporarily cutting its Dreamliner production from a planned rate of five per month.
