'Dean of Valuation' blasts proposed tax on billionaires like Bezos and Musk as 'perverse'
Oct. 26, 2021 6:07 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor101 Comments
- New York University professor Aswath Damodaran, a Seeking Alpha contributor and widely followed valuation expert, called a proposed tax on unrealized stock gains "perverse," arguing that the policy is fundamentally designed to apply to a very small number of high-profile billionaires, like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.
- "If I were writing bad tax law, this is what it would look like," the so-called "Dean of Valuation" told CNBC.
- Damodaran argued that the law, meant to capture tax revenues from billionaires like Bezos and Musk, who collect relatively little income but hold substantial wealth in stock, contains many attributes of poorly consider tax policy.
- Specifically, he pointed to the difficulty of computing and collecting taxes on unrealized stock gains, the volatility of the underlying assets and the cannibalization that would take place in other tax sources.
- "You might as well call this tax 'the Bezos/Musk tax,'" he said.
- "Let's face it, this is a tax that builds on a dislike that people have, not just for billionaires, but for billionaires who have become richer quickly over the past decade," he added.
- Damodaran suggested that a more direct way to raise tax revenues from the wealthy would be to raise tax rates or to change inheritance laws to eliminate stepped-up basis.
- He also called on Congress to limit its spending to the amount of taxes available for collection.
- "You might have to find compromises that work with revenues you can actually raise today," he said.
