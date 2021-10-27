U.S. co-location picks are 'key enablers' for multi-cloud world - Evercore
Oct. 27, 2021 9:35 AM ETEQIX, DLR, CONE, AMTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Evercore ISI has jumped into coverage of U.S. co-location providers, taking a positive view on the industry that's providing the "foundational, but often underappreciated role of multi-tenant data centers as key cog within a hybrid IT world."
- "The combination of exponential data creation/traffic growth, digital transformation initiatives across all major verticals (enterprise, cloud, service providers, & public sector), and demand for optimized IT performance/experiences" should drive secular growth in the space - which has a $37 billion total addressable market growing at a compound annual rate of 7%, the firm says.
- Meanwhile, the REIT structure of these data center firms makes them a unique asset class that should appeal to a broad range of investors, it says: tech-specific, generalist, REIT, and dividend/income.
- That 7% compound annual growth rate is expected to outpace broader Information Technology spending (CAGR of 5-6%), as well as gross domestic product, the firm says. Key drivers of that growth are: significant data growth/creation; demand for digital transformation "including optimized IT infrastructures, flexibility, scalability modularity"; migration toward a hybrid IT architecture ("we think it will be a hybrid world vs. a public cloud only world"); and adoption of distributed architectures/edge compute becoming the norm.
- Despite concerns about the threat of public cloud and data center space becoming commoditized, the market in data centers is still aligned with hyperscale growth, Evercore says. And companies can differentiate through interconnection, and adjacent offerings like managed services.
- Those companies that can differentiate the offering tend to achieve higher pricing and lower commoditization risk while expanding their total addressable market, the firm notes. Scale matters as well: "Colo companies with a global presence offer increased geographic flexibility."
- Given that framework, the best fits are Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR), the firm says, and it's initiating both stocks at Outperform, praising their technical differentiation. It's set a price target of $950 for Equinix, implying 14% upside, and a target of $180 on Digital Realty (14% upside as well).
- Meanwhile, developments at CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) could bring some near-term catalysts: The recent return of its founder as CEO creates a "tactical buying opportunity" for a stock with an attractive valuation, Evercore says. A price target of $100 implies 23% upside.
- It's merely rating CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) In Line, saying the stock is fairly valued at current levels; its price target there is $154.
- Digital Realty (DLR) last night raised its full-year guidance after topping expectations for funds from operations in its Q3 earnings report.