GE's renewables unit may not break even in 2022, Culp says
Oct. 26, 2021 1:51 PM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor23 Comments
- General Electric (GE +2%) CEO Larry Culp says the company's wind turbine business may not turn a profit by the 2022 target, Bloomberg reports.
- GE now expects U.S. installations of onshore wind turbines will decline next year, largely because D.C. lawmakers look more likely to extend a tax credit meant to encourage installations.
- GE's thinking is that while the Production Tax Credit supports clean energy projects in the long term and is a well-intended policy, the possibility that it will be extended creates the unintended consequence of pushing out investment decisions on projects.
- "There's a lot of progress being made in the businesses. Unfortunately, the effect of the PTC really does camouflage that nearer term performance," Culp tells Bloomberg.
- GE Renewable Energy's Q3 revenues fell 7% to $4.21B, but shares rally to nearly four-month highs after overall Q3 earnings and free cash flow beat estimates.