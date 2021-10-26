GE's renewables unit may not break even in 2022, Culp says

  • General Electric (GE +2%) CEO Larry Culp says the company's wind turbine business may not turn a profit by the 2022 target, Bloomberg reports.
  • GE now expects U.S. installations of onshore wind turbines will decline next year, largely because D.C. lawmakers look more likely to extend a tax credit meant to encourage installations.
  • GE's thinking is that while the Production Tax Credit supports clean energy projects in the long term and is a well-intended policy, the possibility that it will be extended creates the unintended consequence of pushing out investment decisions on projects.
  • "There's a lot of progress being made in the businesses. Unfortunately, the effect of the PTC really does camouflage that nearer term performance," Culp tells Bloomberg.
  • GE Renewable Energy's Q3 revenues fell 7% to $4.21B, but shares rally to nearly four-month highs after overall Q3 earnings and free cash flow beat estimates.
