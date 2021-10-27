Banco Santander reports Q3 results
Oct. 27, 2021 1:48 AM ETBanco Santander, S.A. (SAN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN): Q3 GAAP EPS of €0.12.
- Total income of €11.93B (+8% Y/Y)
- Press Release
- Net interest income of €8.46B (+2.6% Q/Q)
- Net income €2.17B (+5.2% Q/Q)
- Underlying RoE and RoTE of 10.16% and 12.56%, respectively.
- Santander’s fully loaded CET1 capital ratio rose 15 bps in the last quarter to 11.85%, in the upper part of its target range of 11-12%. In the quarter, the bank generated 48 bps organically, with regulatory and other impacts of -33 bps. The bank has now accounted for almost all regulatory impacts expected this year.