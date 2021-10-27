Trican Well Service reports Q3 results

Oct. 27, 2021 2:00 AM ETTrican Well Service Ltd. (TOLWF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Trican Well Service (OTCPK:TOLWF): Q3 GAAP EPS of C$0.04.
  • Revenue of C$164.5M (+122.0% Y/Y)
  • Gross profit and adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2021 were C$19.8M and C$32.1M, respectively, an improvement over the Q2 2021 results of C$0.2M gross loss and C$14.2M adjusted EBITDA.
  • The Canadian rig count averaged 160 for Q3 2021 which was higher sequentially over Q2 2021 levels and significantly stronger than the same period last year.
  • Outlook: Trican's outlook for the balance of the year remains positive with momentum continuing to build as we move through Q4 2021 and look forward into the first half of 2022.
