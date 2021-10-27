Sodexo reports FY results

Oct. 27, 2021 2:25 AM ETSodexo S.A. (SDXAY), SDXOFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Sodexo (OTCPK:SDXAY): FY Non-GAAP EPS of €2.37; GAAP EPS of €0.95.
  • Revenue of €17.43B (-9.8% Y/Y)
  • Press Release
  • Outlook for FY22: Organic growth expected between +15 and +18%; Underlying operating margin of close to 5%, at constant rates.
  • Chairwoman and Interim CEO Sophie Bellon said: "Organic growth was better than expected in both halves. Recovery in revenues has been progressive, quarter on quarter. By the fourth quarter, the Group reached 87% of Fiscal 2019 activity, with Healthcare, Schools and Benefits & Rewards Services already back up at pre-covid levels.
  • Our cashflow has been very positive with a debt ratio, at 1.7, and liquidity stronger than ever at 6.4 billion euro.
  • The recovery is continuing into Fiscal 2022, with ongoing growth and margin improvement."
