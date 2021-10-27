Schneider Electric reports Q3 results; issues full year guidance
Oct. 27, 2021 2:39 AM ETSchneider Electric S.E. (SBGSY), SBGSFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSY): Q3 Revenue of €7.2B up +8.8% organic and up +11.8% Y/Y on a reported basis.
- Press Release
- Energy Management up +9.4% org.; Industrial Automation up +6.7% organic; Product sales up +10% org. despite challenges in the global supply chain; Software & Services up +7% org.
- The Group reiterates its full year target (which assumes no further deterioration linked to COVID-19 leading to significant economic disruption) as follows: Adjusted EBITA growth of between +19% and +24% organic; Revenue growth of +11% to +13% organic; Adjusted EBITA margin up +120bps to +150bps organic (Further notes on 2021 available in appendix).