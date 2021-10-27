Schneider Electric reports Q3 results; issues full year guidance

Oct. 27, 2021 2:39 AM ETSchneider Electric S.E. (SBGSY), SBGSFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSY): Q3 Revenue of €7.2B up +8.8% organic and up +11.8% Y/Y on a reported basis.
  • Press Release
  • Energy Management up +9.4% org.; Industrial Automation up +6.7% organic; Product sales up +10% org. despite challenges in the global supply chain; Software & Services up +7% org.
  • The Group reiterates its full year target (which assumes no further deterioration linked to COVID-19 leading to significant economic disruption) as follows: Adjusted EBITA growth of between +19% and +24% organic; Revenue growth of +11% to +13% organic; Adjusted EBITA margin up +120bps to +150bps organic (Further notes on 2021 available in appendix).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.