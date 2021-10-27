Kindred Group reports Q3 results
Oct. 27, 2021 2:49 AM ETKindred Group plc (KNDGF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF): Q3 GAAP EPS of £0.27.
- Revenue of £298.4M (+6.3% Y/Y)
- Free cash flow amounted to £51.2M
- Number of active customers was 1,738,504
- Due to the decision to cease services to Dutch residents, and the exceptionally weak sports betting margin during the first the first 24 days of October 2021, Kindred has decided to communicate non-recurring indicative guidance for the full fourth quarter of 2021. Depending on activity levels and the sports betting margin for the remainder of the quarter, Kindred estimates Gross winnings revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 to be in the range of £220M-260M.