Equinix to build a new £61 million data center in Manchester

Oct. 27, 2021 6:21 AM ETEquinix, Inc. (EQIX)By: SA News Team

Server Room

sefa ozel/E+ via Getty Images

  • Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) plans to build a new IBX® data center in the Agecroft Commerce Park in Salford, Manchester, UK.
  • The new IBX, MA5, will be Equinix's fifth data center in the Manchester and will open in Q2 2022.
  • Lorraine Wilkinson, Vice President of Sales, UK, Equinix (EQIX): "..MA5 will provide high-speed connectivity to the North of England, facilitating the next generation of digital transformation within the region. The new site will bring Equinix's total investment in Manchester to over £130 million, and £1 billion+ in the UK's digital infrastructure as a whole."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.