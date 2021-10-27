Equinix to build a new £61 million data center in Manchester
Oct. 27, 2021 6:21 AM ETEquinix, Inc. (EQIX)By: SA News Team
- Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) plans to build a new IBX® data center in the Agecroft Commerce Park in Salford, Manchester, UK.
- The new IBX, MA5, will be Equinix's fifth data center in the Manchester and will open in Q2 2022.
- Lorraine Wilkinson, Vice President of Sales, UK, Equinix (EQIX): "..MA5 will provide high-speed connectivity to the North of England, facilitating the next generation of digital transformation within the region. The new site will bring Equinix's total investment in Manchester to over £130 million, and £1 billion+ in the UK's digital infrastructure as a whole."