AB Electrolux announces SEK 2.8B buyback program
Oct. 27, 2021 6:24 AM ETAB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXF), ELUXYBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- AB Electrolux (OTCPK:ELUXF) Board has resolved to repurchase up to 9,369,172 of its series B shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. That makes a buyback for a maximum of SEK 2.8B.
- The shares will be repurchased during the period October 28, 2021 up to and including March 25, 2022.
- It comes after the company announced its adjusted dividend policy in July this year. That means, combined with the ordinary dividend total of SEK 25 per share will be paid out to shareholders in 2021.
- "Electrolux financial position is strong and capable of providing the headroom to continue to develop the business, even after completion of the resolved share buybacks," notes Staffan Bohman, Chairman of AB Electrolux.
- Press Release