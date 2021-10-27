Nasdaq ends flat while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones finish down as yields drop
Oct. 27, 2021
- The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) closes even, but a drop in yields has reflation sectors down, holding back the S&P (SP500) -0.5%.
- The Dow (DJI) -0.7% is the laggard, hit hard by a price decline in Visa on weak outlook that is spreading to other credit card stocks.
- Alphabet reversed premarket losses on concerns about YouTube and closed +4.8%, hitting an all-time high in the process.
- Microsoft ends close behind and Tesla rally's again.
- "Big tech was always going to be the swing factor between a slightly better than normal level of beats and a more aggressive one," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid writes.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is down 9 basis points to 1.53% and the 30-year is below 2% for the first time since September.
- Solid demand for a 5-year note auction pushed longer-term rates even lower in the wake of a hawkish Bank of Canada decision.
- “Right after BoC announced hard stop to QE, their curve flattened dramatically & US took a cue," Peter Boockvar says. "Canada’s 2s/10s narrower by 25 bps today to 51 bps; was 98 bps 3 weeks ago. US 2s/10s spread tighter by 12 bps today to 104, tightest since Aug.”
- September durable goods orders fell less than expected, but core orders, ex transportation, rose a little less than economists anticipated.
- "Outside transportation, the orders details were pretty mixed," Wells Fargo says. "Orders for machinery and metals increased, but computers and electrical equipment orders decreased. Overall, the continued gain in core capital goods orders in September is encouraging and points to ongoing strength in capital investment."
- BofA screened recently for S&P stocks that do best and worst in times of rising nominal yields.
- Bitcoin falls, but Shiba Inu continues to soar.
- Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition is higher as the company says Donald Trump will retain his position in the event of him running for president or being convicted of a felony.