Boston Scientific EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue
Oct. 27, 2021 6:35 AM ETBoston Scientific Corporation (BSX)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 beats by $0.01; GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $2.93B (+10.2% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
- Press Release
- FY21 Outlook: The company now estimates net sales growth for the full year 2021, versus the prior year period, to be in a range of approximately 19 to 20 percent on a reported basis, and approximately 18 to 19 percent on an organic basis vs. $11.99B consensus, up 21% Y/Y. Full year organic net sales guidance excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations as well as the Q1 2021 acquisition of Preventice Solutions, Inc., and Q3 2021 acquisitions of Farapulse, Inc. and the global surgical business of Lumenis, LTD. In addition, it excludes the intrauterine health franchise and the Specialty Pharmaceuticals business, which were divested in Q2 2020 and Q1 2021, respectively. The company now estimates EPS on a GAAP basis in a range of $0.83 to $0.85 and estimates adjusted EPS, excluding certain charges (credits), of $1.60 to $1.62 vs. from prior guidance of $1.58 to $1.62 per share vs. $1.61 consensus.
- Q4 Outlook: The company estimates net sales growth for the fourth quarter of 2021, versus the prior year period, to be in a range of approximately 13 to 17 percent on a reported basis ($3.19B consensus, up 17.8% Y/Y), and approximately 12 to 16 percent on an organic basis. Fourth quarter organic net sales guidance excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and the acquisitions of Preventice, Farapulse and Lumenis, as well as the divestiture of the Specialty Pharmaceuticals business. The company estimates EPS on a GAAP basis in a range of $0.21 to $0.23 and adjusted EPS, excluding certain charges (credits), of $0.43 to $0.45 vs. $0.40 consensus.