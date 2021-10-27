Dynatrace EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue
- Dynatrace (NYSE:DT): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 beats by $0.02; GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $226.35M (+34.3% Y/Y) beats by $5.69M.
- ARR of $864 million, up 35% year-over-year, or 34% on a constant currency basis
- Subscription revenue of $213 million, up 35% year-over-year, or 33% on a constant currency basis
- Q3 2022 Outlook: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $233 to $235 million, 27% to 28% growth as reported, or 28% to 29% on a constant currency basis. Subscription revenue is expected to be in the range of $219.5 to $221 million, 29% to 30% growth as reported, or 30% to 31% on a constant currency basis. Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $54 to $56 million. Non-GAAP net income is expected to be in the range of $45.5 to $47.5 million.Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be $0.16, based on a range of 292 to 293 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.
Total unlevered free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $263 to $275 million, or 29% to 30% of revenue