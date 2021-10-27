Trimble and Microsoft team up to accelerate the digital transformation across industries

Delmaine Donson/E+ via Getty Images

  • Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) entered a strategic partnership to advance technology adoption and accelerate the digital transformation of the construction, agriculture, and transportation industries.
  • By leveraging the Microsoft cloud, the companies will develop, build, and deliver industry cloud platforms and solutions connecting people, technology, tasks, data, processes, and industry lifecycles.
  • Initially, Trimble and Microsoft will focus on building the Trimble Construction Cloud powered by Microsoft Azure.
  • The partnership expands Trimble (TRMB) and Microsoft's (MSFT) existing relationship to combine the Microsoft cloud with Trimble's construction solutions and industry domain knowledge.
  • In addition, the companies will partner on joint go-to-market strategies and deliver innovative solutions to multinational and regional enterprises.
