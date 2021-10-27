GE wins $3.7M from the U.S. Department of Energy to accelerate decarbonization of U.S. electrical grid with its g³ gas technology

  • GE (NYSE:GE) has won a total of $3.7M in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) for two related projects to help accelerate the decarbonization of the U.S. electrical grid.
  • The first award of $2.3M to GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business relates to the development of a sulfur hexafluoride (SF6)-free 245 kilovolt (kV) dead tank circuit-breaker.
  • The second award of $1.4M to GE Research Center is part of a $2.7M project led by the University of Connecticut that will focus on the life cycle management of g3 products, mainly gas leakages and byproduct detection, capture and monitoring tools.
  • The company reported mixed Q3 results yesterday.
