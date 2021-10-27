Outlook

For the full-year 2021, the company now expects:

•Financial Services segment operating income growth of 95 to 105 percent, an increase from the previously communicated range of 75 to 85 percent.

•Capital expenditures of $135 million to $150 million, a decrease from the previously communicated range of $190 million to $225 million.

Additionally, our full-year 2021 Motorcycles segment guidance remains unchanged relative to prior guidance. The company continues to expect:

•Motorcycles segment revenue growth to be 30 to 35 percent.

•GAAP Motorcycles segment operating income margin of 6 to 8 percent given the EU’s decision to keep the current tariff at 31 percent while tariff negotiations occur.