Harley-Davidson EPS beats by $0.42, beats on revenue
Oct. 27, 2021
- Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.18 beats by $0.42; GAAP EPS of $1.05 beats by $0.37.
- Revenue of $1.16B (+20.3% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Shares +3.5% PM.
- OutlookFor the full-year 2021, the company now expects:•Financial Services segment operating income growth of 95 to 105 percent, an increase from the previously communicated range of 75 to 85 percent.•Capital expenditures of $135 million to $150 million, a decrease from the previously communicated range of $190 million to $225 million.Additionally, our full-year 2021 Motorcycles segment guidance remains unchanged relative to prior guidance. The company continues to expect:•Motorcycles segment revenue growth to be 30 to 35 percent.•GAAP Motorcycles segment operating income margin of 6 to 8 percent given the EU’s decision to keep the current tariff at 31 percent while tariff negotiations occur.