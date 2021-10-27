Harley-Davidson EPS beats by $0.42, beats on revenue

Oct. 27, 2021 6:59 AM ETHarley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.18 beats by $0.42; GAAP EPS of $1.05 beats by $0.37.
  • Revenue of $1.16B (+20.3% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • Shares +3.5% PM.
  • Press Release
  • Outlook
    For the full-year 2021, the company now expects:
    •Financial Services segment operating income growth of 95 to 105 percent, an increase from the previously communicated range of 75 to 85 percent.
    •Capital expenditures of $135 million to $150 million, a decrease from the previously communicated range of $190 million to $225 million.
    Additionally, our full-year 2021 Motorcycles segment guidance remains unchanged relative to prior guidance. The company continues to expect:
    •Motorcycles segment revenue growth to be 30 to 35 percent.
    •GAAP Motorcycles segment operating income margin of 6 to 8 percent given the EU’s decision to keep the current tariff at 31 percent while tariff negotiations occur.
