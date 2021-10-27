Bristol Myers Squibb EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue, boost guidance

  • Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.00 beats by $0.08; GAAP EPS of $0.69 misses by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $11.62B (+10.2% Y/Y) beats by $100M.
  • Shares -0.2% PM.
  • Press Release
  • Gross margin of 80.3% vs. 81.1% consensus.
    Revenue breakdown: Eliquis of $2.41B vs. $2.41B consensus; Opdivo of $1.91B vs. $1.96B consensus; Revlimid of $3.35B vs. $3.26B consensus.

  • Bristol Myers Squibb is updating its 2021 GAAP EPS guidance range of $2.77 - $2.97 to $2.68 - $2.83 and its non-GAAP EPS guidance range of $7.35 - $7.55 to $7.40 - $7.55 vs. $7.47 consensus.

    • Worldwide revenues increasing in the high-single digits.
    • Gross margin as a percentage of revenue is expected to be approximately 79% for GAAP and approximately 80% for non-GAAP.
    • Marketing, selling and administrative expenses to be in-line with 2020 levels for GAAP and increasing in the low-single digits for non-GAAP.
    • Research and development expenses increasing in the low-single digits for GAAP and increasing in the mid-single digits for non-GAAP.
    • An effective tax rate of approximately 26% for GAAP and approximately 16.5% for non-GAAP.

  • . Both GAAP and non-GAAP guidance assume current exchange rates. Key 2021 GAAP and non-GAAP line-item guidance assumptions are:

