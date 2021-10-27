Bunge soars on gains across all segments with guidance above consensus

Oct. 27, 2021 7:03 AM ETBunge Limited (BG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Bunge (NYSE:BG) moves up 3% in pre-market trading after reporting easy beat on both lines in its Q3 earnings results.
  • Revenue of $14.12B (+39.0% Y/Y) beats consensus by $230M.
  • The company has registered strong performance across its core and non-core operations with refined and specialty oils business driven by higher margin and volume strength coming in from North America region.
  • By segment revenue: Agribusiness, $9.87B (+35% Y/Y); Refined and speciality oils, $3.65B (+50% Y/Y); Milling, $530M (+36% Y/Y); and Sugar & Bioenergy, $69M (+41% Y/Y).
  • Gross profit of $862M.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $3.72 beats by $2.30; GAAP EPS of $4.28 beats by $3.01.
  • The company repurchased $100M of its shares during the quarter completing its existing buyback program. The Board has authorized new $500M repurchase program.
  • Bunge further plans to improve business portfolio through forming renewable fuel feedstocks join venture with Chevron and sale of Mexico wheat mills.
  • 2021 Guidance: Results from agribusiness and refined and speciality oils segment now expected to be higher than last year. Adjusted EPS is expected to be at least $11.50 per share vs. consensus of $8.96;
  • Capital expenditures to be in the range of $350 to $400M.
  • "Looking ahead, we expect the favorable market trends to continue. We are well-positioned to help our customers across the supply chain address the challenges in meeting increasing consumer demand for sustainable food, feed and fuel," says CEO Greg Heckman.
  • Previously(Oct. 23): BofA gets bullish on 10 stocks with crypto and digital asset exposure: Alpha Tactics
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.