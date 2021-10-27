Bunge soars on gains across all segments with guidance above consensus
- Bunge (NYSE:BG) moves up 3% in pre-market trading after reporting easy beat on both lines in its Q3 earnings results.
- Revenue of $14.12B (+39.0% Y/Y) beats consensus by $230M.
- The company has registered strong performance across its core and non-core operations with refined and specialty oils business driven by higher margin and volume strength coming in from North America region.
- By segment revenue: Agribusiness, $9.87B (+35% Y/Y); Refined and speciality oils, $3.65B (+50% Y/Y); Milling, $530M (+36% Y/Y); and Sugar & Bioenergy, $69M (+41% Y/Y).
- Gross profit of $862M.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $3.72 beats by $2.30; GAAP EPS of $4.28 beats by $3.01.
- The company repurchased $100M of its shares during the quarter completing its existing buyback program. The Board has authorized new $500M repurchase program.
- Bunge further plans to improve business portfolio through forming renewable fuel feedstocks join venture with Chevron and sale of Mexico wheat mills.
- 2021 Guidance: Results from agribusiness and refined and speciality oils segment now expected to be higher than last year. Adjusted EPS is expected to be at least $11.50 per share vs. consensus of $8.96;
- Capital expenditures to be in the range of $350 to $400M.
- "Looking ahead, we expect the favorable market trends to continue. We are well-positioned to help our customers across the supply chain address the challenges in meeting increasing consumer demand for sustainable food, feed and fuel," says CEO Greg Heckman.
