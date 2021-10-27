Garmin EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue; updates full year guidance
Oct. 27, 2021 7:09 AM ETGarmin Ltd. (GRMN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.41 beats by $0.14; GAAP EPS of $1.34 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $1.19B (+8.2% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
- Press Release
- Gross margin of 58.4% vs. estimate of 59.4%.
- Operating income of $283M, an 11% decrease compared to the prior year quarter; operating margin of 23.7%.
- The company said, "Based on our strong performance in the first three quarters of 2021, we are updating our full year guidance. We now anticipate revenue of approximately $4.95 billion vs. estimate of $4.96B with projected growth in all segments. We anticipate our full year pro forma EPS will be approximately $5.60 vs. estimate of $5.66 based on a gross margin of approximately 58.2%, operating margin of approximately 24.0% and a full year pro forma effective tax rate of approximately 11.5%.: