Fiserv EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue
Oct. 27, 2021 7:16 AM ETFiserv, Inc. (FISV)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor17 Comments
- Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.47 beats by $0.02; GAAP EPS of $0.64 misses by $0.11.
- Revenue of $4.16B (+9.8% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
- Press Release
- Adjusted operating margin increased 130 basis points to 34.2% in the third quarter and 330 basis points to 33.2% in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the prior year periods.
- Outlook:
- Fiserv tightens its full year outlook for internal revenue growth to 11% and improves its adjusted EPS to a range of $5.55 to $5.60, representing growth of 26% to 27%, for 2021. Consensus EPS estimate is $5.56; Consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.15B.
- "Given our strong financial results year to date and increased visibility into the fourth quarter, we are tightening our internal revenue growth and adjusted EPS outlook," said President and CEO Frank Bisignano. "The strength of our assets, our agility and our new product launches continue to accelerate our growth."