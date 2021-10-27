Silicon Laboratories EPS beats by $0.19, beats on revenue; issues Q4 guidance
Oct. 27, 2021 7:17 AM ETSilicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34 beats by $0.19; GAAP EPS of -$0.45 in-line.
- Revenue of $184.83M (+39.3% Y/Y) beats by $9.63M.
- Press Release
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 59.4%; Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $57M; Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $36M; Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 9%.
- The company expects fourth quarter revenue to be in the range of $195 to $205 million vs. consensus of $179.21M; GAAP gross margin of approximately 59.0%; GAAP diluted loss per share to be in the range of a $0.41 to $0.31; Non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 59.5%; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.50 and $0.60 vs. consensus of $0.19.