Teva Pharmaceutical launches $4B in sustainability-linked senior notes offering, $3.5B debt tender offers for notes
Oct. 27, 2021 7:51 AM ETTeva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) plans to issue $4B of sustainability-linked senior notes under its sustainability-linked financing framework which was validated by two Second Party Opinions provided by ISS ESG and the Independent Access to Medicines Foundation.
- Net proceeds along with cash on hand to be used for funding the announced tender offer to purchase, for cash, its senior notes for a maximum combined total purchase price of up to $3.5B.
- Separately, it announced that it has commenced tender offers to purchase for cash for combined purchase price of up to $3.5B.
- Shares trading 1% down premarket