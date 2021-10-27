Teva Pharmaceutical launches $4B in sustainability-linked senior notes offering, $3.5B debt tender offers for notes

  • Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) plans to issue $4B of sustainability-linked senior notes under its sustainability-linked financing framework which was validated by two Second Party Opinions provided by ISS ESG and the Independent Access to Medicines Foundation.
  • Net proceeds along with cash on hand to be used for funding the announced tender offer to purchase, for cash, its senior notes for a maximum combined total purchase price of up to $3.5B.
  • Separately, it announced that it has commenced tender offers to purchase for cash for combined purchase price of up to $3.5B.
  • Shares trading 1% down premarket
