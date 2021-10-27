General Motors rallies after boosting profit outlook despite chip shortage headwind

Oct. 27, 2021

  • General Motors (NYSE:GM) trades higher after the automaker's guidance overshadows a revenue miss for a quarter that included headwinds from the global chip shortage.
  • Offsetting some of the supply chain issues, the company saw strong results from GM Financial and $300M in equity income from joint ventures in China.
  • EBIT-adjusted was $2.92B vs. $5.28B a year ago. Adjusted automotive operating cash flow was negative for the quarter.
  • Looking ahead, the Detroit automaker expects FY21 EPS of $5.70 to $6.70 vs. $6.33 consensus and the prior view for $5.40 to $6.40. GM also sees EBIT-adjusted in the range of $11.5B to $13.5B for the full year vs. the original outlook for $10B to $11B. Adjusted auto free cash flow of $1B is anticipated vs. $1B to $2B prior forecast.
  • Shares of GM are up 2.91% premarket to $59.04 following the mixed Q3 report.
