Teva's Q3 results impacted by lower Copaxone, generic drugs sales

  • Teva Pharmaceutical's (NYSE:TEVA) Q3 earnings disappointments -- the company missed both GAAP and non-GAAP EPS estimates as well as revenue estimates -- were driven in large part by declines in sales of Copaxone and generic products.
  • In North America, Teva's largest business segment, revenue declined by 7% to ~$1.8B year-over-year. Copaxone sales there fell 44% to $133M while generic products fell 7% to $859M.
  • One bright spot in revenue in North America were sales of Austedo which increased 19% to $201M.
  • However, profit declined 18% to $458M.
  • Teva fared slightly better in Europe, its second largest segment, where revenue increased 9% to ~$1.2B.
  • Generic product revenue there increased 9% to $895M, though Copaxone sales decreased 6% to $95M. Austedo is not available in Europe.
  • As a result of the boost in sales, European profit increased 26% to $394M.
  • Revenue from other activities, such as sales of active pharmaceutical ingredients, declined 17% to $262M in all parts of the world.
  • Last month, Teva's Humira biosimilar candidate showed bioequivalence in a switching study.
