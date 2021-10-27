Teva's Q3 results impacted by lower Copaxone, generic drugs sales
Oct. 27, 2021 8:02 AM ETTeva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Teva Pharmaceutical's (NYSE:TEVA) Q3 earnings disappointments -- the company missed both GAAP and non-GAAP EPS estimates as well as revenue estimates -- were driven in large part by declines in sales of Copaxone and generic products.
- In North America, Teva's largest business segment, revenue declined by 7% to ~$1.8B year-over-year. Copaxone sales there fell 44% to $133M while generic products fell 7% to $859M.
- One bright spot in revenue in North America were sales of Austedo which increased 19% to $201M.
- However, profit declined 18% to $458M.
- Teva fared slightly better in Europe, its second largest segment, where revenue increased 9% to ~$1.2B.
- Generic product revenue there increased 9% to $895M, though Copaxone sales decreased 6% to $95M. Austedo is not available in Europe.
- As a result of the boost in sales, European profit increased 26% to $394M.
- Revenue from other activities, such as sales of active pharmaceutical ingredients, declined 17% to $262M in all parts of the world.
- Last month, Teva's Humira biosimilar candidate showed bioequivalence in a switching study.