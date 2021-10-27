Gibraltar Industries' CEO William Bosway to succeed retiring chairman

Oct. 27, 2021 7:59 AM ETGibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) names its president and CEO William Bosway as chairman of the board, succeeding William Montague.
  • Montague plans to retire from the board and serve as chairman emeritus, effective Jan. 1, 2022 until the end of his term.
  • The news follows the company's Q3 earnings report released earlier today, where Gibraltar reported revenue of $369.4M (+24.5% Y/Y) missing consensus by $7.53M.
  • Organic growth contributed 3.9% in revenue and recent acquisitions 20.6%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.91 misses by $0.26
  • Adjusted 2021 Guidance: Consolidated revenue is expected to range between $1.31 billion and $1.35 billion vs. consensus of $1.35 billion; GAAP EPS from continuing operations is now expected to range from $2.45 and $2.56 compared to $2.53 in 2020; adjusted EPS from continuing operations is expected to range between $2.95 and $3.06 compared to $2.73 in 2020 and vs. consensus of $3.35.
