Teck Resources posts record quarterly adjusted profit on surging coal price

Oct. 27, 2021 7:58 AM ETTeck Resources Limited (TECK)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Train loaded with export black coal rounding a curve

  • Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) +1.3% pre-market after easily beating expectations for Q3 earnings and revenues, driven by higher prices for steelmaking coal.
  • Teck says its average realized price for steelmaking coal more than doubled from a year ago to $237/metric ton, and production increased 17% to 5.9M tons, including nearly a third sold to China significantly above FOB Australia prices; copper prices jumped 43% and production rose 4.4%.
  • Q3 adjusted EBITDA was a record C$2.1B, more than triple the same period last year, and adjusted profit increased by more than 7x to C$1B, as revenues surged 73% Y/Y to C$3.97B.
  • Previously issued full-year production guidance is unchanged, although Teck says challenges with port offshore and tailings facility construction have pressured its US$5.26B capital cost estimate, and it now expects to raise its estimate by up to 5%.
  • Teck shares have doubled over the past year and hit a 52-week high intraday high $29.92 last week.
