Huazhu reported RevPAR recovery in mid-October to be close to 90%
Oct. 27, 2021 8:06 AM ETHuazhu Group Limited (HTHT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Prelim for Q3 hotel operations in Huazhu (NASDAQ:HTHT) indicated that in the Legacy-Huazhu business, RevPAR recovery momentum resumed quickly in early July and blended RevPAR of Legacy-Huazhu in August dropped significantly to only 54% of the 2019 level.
- In early September, the monthly blended RevPAR of Legacy-Huazhu continued to recover, reaching ~92% of the 2019 level.
- Blended RevPAR of Legacy-Huazhu during the Golden Week, celebration of the National Day Holidays, recovered to only ~82% of the 2019 level.
- RevPAR recovery in the second week of October resumed to close to 90% of the 2019 level, mainly driven by the rebound of business travelling.
- Despite uncertainty of the COVID-19 situation, the company made significant progress in upscale hotel penetration and signed up 20+ upscale hotels in early October through JV with Sunac.