Context Therapeutics gets dosing underway in Phase 2 metastatic breast cancer study
Oct. 27, 2021 Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX)
- Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) and Wisconsin Oncology Network announce that the first patient has been dosed in the mid-stage trial of onapristone extended release (ONA-XR) in patients with metastatic breast cancer.
- The single-arm trial will evaluate the effect of progesterone receptor (PR) antagonist ONA-XR in combination with Faslodex (fulvestrant) for women and men with ER+, PR+, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer after treatment failure of CDK4/6 inhibitor and/or PIK3α inhibitors.
- The trial will enroll up to 39 patients with ER+, PR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer who have progressed on aromatase inhibitor and CDK4/6 inhibitor combination therapy.
- The primary endpoint will be the overall response rate (ORR), which is the proportion of patients with a complete or partial tumor response.
- ONA-XR is currently being evaluated in ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials in hormone-driven breast, ovarian and endometrial cancers.
