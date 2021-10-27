Novartis granted priority review by FDA for Kymriah in follicular lymphoma
Oct. 27, 2021 8:17 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Novartis (NYSE:NVS) says that the U.S. and European regulators have accepted its marketing applications for CAR-T cell therapy Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) as third-line therapy for adults with relapsed or refractory (r/r) follicular lymphoma (FL).
- Kymriah is already approved in the U.S. and Europe for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).
- The FDA has accepted the company’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Kymriah with priority review, while the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted the Type II Variation for the treatment.
- Kymriah already has an orphan medicinal product designation from the European Commission (EC) for FL.
- The regulatory submissions are backed by the positive pivotal Phase II ELARA trial, which reached the primary endpoint showing a robust response in heavily pretreated patients.