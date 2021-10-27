Monopar Therapeutics gets dosing underway in early-stage camsirubicin sarcoma trial

  • Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) announces that the first patient has been dosed in its open-label dose-escalation Phase 1b trial evaluating camsirubicin for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma (ASTS).
  • Camsirubicin is a novel proprietary analog of the widely used cancer drug doxorubicin.
  • An estimated 21 patients will be enrolled in the Phase 1b clinical trial, which is active and recruiting in the US.
  • Soft tissue sarcomas (STS) are a diverse type of cancer that typically develop in the connective tissue of the body.
