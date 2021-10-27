NUGS signs MOU to acquire Sacramento cannabis cultivation facility
Oct. 27, 2021 8:20 AM ETCannabis Strategic Ventures (NUGS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCPK:NUGS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Devine Solutions to acquire an indoor cannabis cultivation facility in Sacramento, California.
- The facility spans over ~15,600 sq ft and has the potential to accommodate an estimated 500 grow lights. It is estimated to produce 2-3 lbs. of premium exotic cannabis flower per light per harvest across an estimated 5.75 harvests per year, suggesting an upside potential of over 7,000 lbs. of premium cannabis flower per year.
- Pursuant to the MOU, Cannabis Strategic Ventures plans to acquire 10% of the facility at a valuation of $15M for the entire facility. The deal also includes an option to purchase an additional 41% of the site (which would comprise a controlling 51% stake) at this same valuation.
- Simon Yu, CEO of NUGS, commented, "This deal represents the potential to sharply increase our premium cannabis production capacity and materially augment our status as an emerging leader in the vertically integrated California cannabis marketplace. We have already amassed years of experience refining our cultivation methods and strains in an outdoor framework with our NUGS Farm North site. Adding a top-tier indoor cultivation operation stands to help us further build upon that success and drive more volume in the premium flower market, which has powerful implications given our recent expansion into the dispensary marketplace with our MDRN Tree downtown LA dispensary location. The combination grants NUGS expanding operations at both ends of the farm-to-sale model."