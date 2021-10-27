Pasithea starts ketamine therapy for patients with treatment resistant depression in UK
Oct. 27, 2021 8:21 AM ETPasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) said its unit Pasithea Clinics administered intravenous (IV) ketamine therapy to its first patients with treatment-resistant depression in the U.K.
- The company said in sub-anesthetic doses, ketamine has shown to be effective at treating some psychiatric disorders, such as treatment-resistant depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.
- The company noted that Ketamine is a U.S. FDA approved drug introduced as an anesthetic more than 50 years ago. It has recently been repurposed in significantly lower doses to treat certain psychiatric disorders.
